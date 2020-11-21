Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,403,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,307,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $67.22 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.