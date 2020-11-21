VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,884,000 after purchasing an additional 236,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

