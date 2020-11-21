ValuEngine Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $772,540. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 317.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 146,239 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 132,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

