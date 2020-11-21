ValuEngine Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $28,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,704 shares of company stock valued at $624,014. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

