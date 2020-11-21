ValuEngine Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

MCFT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $424.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

