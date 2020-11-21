ValuEngine Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.78.

NASDAQ YY opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $108.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 294.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

