ValuEngine Lowers Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMHS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Farmhouse has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

