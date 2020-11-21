ValuEngine Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

ESEA stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

