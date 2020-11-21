ValuEngine Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $46.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,092.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 1,354,710 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,210,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 818,198 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 267,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,885.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

