ValuEngine Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ANF stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

