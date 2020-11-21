Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.52. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Usio alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on USIO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.