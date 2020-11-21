Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.52. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USIO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

