USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS USAT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. On average, analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

