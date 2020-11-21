USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

USA Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

