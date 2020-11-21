US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 14,468 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USFD opened at $30.01 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Foods by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

