UroGen Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $61,394. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

