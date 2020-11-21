Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Trish Donnelly Sells 15,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.