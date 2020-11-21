Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin Sells 3,591 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40.

On Friday, November 6th, Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

