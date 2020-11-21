Universa Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $6.50 million and $63,856.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

