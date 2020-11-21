United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Gerald Laderman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.