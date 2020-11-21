Uniper’s (UNPRF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Uniper to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Uniper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNPRF stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

