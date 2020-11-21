UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UGI were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

