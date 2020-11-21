UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

