UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

