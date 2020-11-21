U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 555,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,196,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

