U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 496,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 231,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

