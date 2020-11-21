Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Up 6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $301.56 and last traded at $295.64. 3,568,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,487,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Argus raised their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.61.

The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $47,354,248. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

