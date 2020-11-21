Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 7.1%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.31. 455,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 284,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 717,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

