Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

