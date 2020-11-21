Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

TUFN opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

