TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $139,223. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

