Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Buy Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

