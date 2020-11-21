Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading Up 9%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s share price was up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 297,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 136,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

