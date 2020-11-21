TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark C. Wiggins acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $38,086.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 829,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,594 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.