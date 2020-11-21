TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TIMB stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Get TIM alerts:

About TIM

TIM SA provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM SA was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM SA on September 06, 2017.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.