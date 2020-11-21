TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TIMB stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.09.
About TIM
