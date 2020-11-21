Tierion (TNT) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $81,189.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

