thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.52).

FRA TKA opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.46 and its 200 day moving average is €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

