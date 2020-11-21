thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.52).

TKA stock opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.46 and its 200 day moving average is €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

