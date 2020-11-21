thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.52).

Shares of TKA opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Friday. thyssenkrupp AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

