Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

THRY opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 35,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $346,373.04.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

