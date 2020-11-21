TheStreet Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to “C-“

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SONO. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $28,414,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

