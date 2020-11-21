TheStreet Upgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to “C-“

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,627 shares of company stock valued at $33,530,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

