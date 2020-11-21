TheStreet Upgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to “C-“

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $56,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $428,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

