TheStreet Upgrades Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to “B”

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

HFBL stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.