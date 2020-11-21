TheStreet Upgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to B

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 162,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.