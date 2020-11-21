TheStreet Upgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to “B-“

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 494,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

