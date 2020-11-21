ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Up 7.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 142,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 630,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

THMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

