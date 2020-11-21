The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 687,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 213,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Separately, ValuEngine raised The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.
About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.
