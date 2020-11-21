The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 687,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 213,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get The9 alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.