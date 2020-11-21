The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Raised to B at TheStreet

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

TJX opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

