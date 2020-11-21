The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

