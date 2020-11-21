The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $62.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 14.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 76.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

